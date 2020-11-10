Guj bypolls: Two more Congress turncoats win on BJP tickets

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:17 IST
The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday won byelections to Morbi and Karjan Assembly seats by defeating contestants of the opposition Congress, the Election Commission said. The BJP has already won Abdasa seat.

In a tight contest in Morbi seat, BJP's Brijesh Merja emerged victorious against his nearest Congress rival Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649 votes. Merja was polled 64,711 votes while Patel secured 60,062 votes.

In the 2017 assembly poll, Merja, who had contested on a Congress ticket, had defeated five-time BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya. In Karjan constituency in Vadodara district, BJP's Akshay Patel, also a Congress turncoat, won by a margin of 16,425 votes against Congress nominee Kiritisinh Jadeja.

Patel garnered 76,958 votes, while Jadeja could secure 60,533 votes. In the rest five seats, out of the total eighr constituencies for which byelections were held on November 3, the BJP has established a dominant lead.

