Stalin hails Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Celine Gounder in the Covid-19 Advisory Board of US President-elect Joe Biden, saying she was a "woman of Tamil origin." The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly greeted Gounder on her appointment. "Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to President-Elect Joe Biden's National Pandemic Taskforce to combat COVID-19. Happy to hear about the appointment of a woman of Tamil origin to this crucial task force," he said in a Facebook post.

"Congratulations & best wishes," he added. Gounder is one of the members of the COVID-19 task force that will guide Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2,36,000 lives in the US.

Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is one of the three co-chairs of the task-force..