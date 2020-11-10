Stalin hails Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force
DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Celine Gounder in the Covid-19 Advisory Board of US President-elect Joe Biden, saying she was a "woman of Tamil origin." The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly greeted Gounder on her appointment.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:50 IST
DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Celine Gounder in the Covid-19 Advisory Board of US President-elect Joe Biden, saying she was a "woman of Tamil origin." The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly greeted Gounder on her appointment. "Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to President-Elect Joe Biden's National Pandemic Taskforce to combat COVID-19. Happy to hear about the appointment of a woman of Tamil origin to this crucial task force," he said in a Facebook post.
"Congratulations & best wishes," he added. Gounder is one of the members of the COVID-19 task force that will guide Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2,36,000 lives in the US.
Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is one of the three co-chairs of the task-force..
- READ MORE ON:
- Celine Gounder
- Joe Biden's
- Indian-American
- M K Stalin
- Glad
- Vivek Murthy
- Tamil
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
SpiceJet to launch 8 new flights between India-Bangladesh under air bubble pact
BSF hands over eight Bangladeshis to BGB
Thousands rally in Bangladesh to protest Macron comments in cartoon row
Soccer-Real snatch draw at Gladbach with late Casemiro goal
Vistara to start flights to Bangladesh from Nov 5 under air bubble pact