Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secretary Shringla holds bilateral meetings with Maldivian leadership

"FS@harshvshringla held a joint-meeting with Minister for National Planning, Housing & Infra Dvpt @AslamAslamtey Minister of Economic Dvpt@faya_i& Minister of Finance @iameeru; they assessed progress in 8 infrastructure projects part of the USD 1.3 billion bilateral package," the High Commission of India in the Maldives tweeted. India is carrying out a wide-range of infrastructure projects in the Maldives, including Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) and other projects such as port, roads and reclamation, expansion of airports, building of a new Cricket Stadium and cancer hospital and development of fisheries.

PTI | Male | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:22 IST
Foreign Secretary Shringla holds bilateral meetings with Maldivian leadership

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the Maldivian leadership and the Opposition and discussed ways to further strengthen India's relations with the island nation, and reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects under the USD 1.3 billion bilateral package. Shringla, who was on a two-day visit to the Maldives, held a joint meeting with Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail and Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer.

On Monday, Shringla also called on President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Speaker of the People's Majlis Mohamed Nasheed. "FS@harshvshringla held a joint-meeting with Minister for National Planning, Housing & Infra Dvpt @AslamAslamtey Minister of Economic Dvpt@faya_i& Minister of Finance @iameeru; they assessed progress in 8 infrastructure projects part of the USD 1.3 billion bilateral package," the High Commission of India in the Maldives tweeted.

India is carrying out a wide-range of infrastructure projects in the Maldives, including Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) and other projects such as port, roads and reclamation, expansion of airports, building of a new Cricket Stadium and cancer hospital and development of fisheries. Shringla also met Maldivian Home Minister and leader of the Adaalath Party Imran Abdulla and sought the party's cooperation in further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The religious conservative Adaalath party is part of the Maldivian Democratic Party-led ruling coalition. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla @HarshShringla met Home Minister & leader of the Adaalath Party @ShimranAb; FS sought continuing cooperation of the Adaalath Party in ensuring the success of #IndiaMaldives relations," it said in another tweet.

In keeping with the democratic traditions India and the Maldives share, Shringla also met the leadership of the Opposition Progressive-Congress Coalition. "He briefed them on India-supported projects in the Maldives, being undertaken as per Maldivian priorities," it tweeted.

"The opposition coalition recognised India's historical assistance and expressed strong support for further deepening #IndiaMaldives relations," it said. The Foreign Secretary also called on former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and acknowledged his valuable contribution in laying a solid foundation of the India-Maldives partnership and sought his continued support for bilateral ties.

In a tweet, Gayoom said, "Indian FS @harshvshringla called on me today. We had a wide-ranging discussion on our excellent bilateral relations. Once again I reiterated my thanks to successive Indian governments for their outstanding support to the Maldives for over many decades." On Monday, India and the Maldives signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), including one for a USD 100 million grant to fund the Greater Male Connectivity Project, that are emblematic of the strong development partnership which is multi-faceted and designed to meet the specific requirements of the government and people of the Maldives. He also visited the site of the new Chancery building in Hulhumale Phase II, the foundation stone for which was earlier laid by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "After a two-day visit packed with productive meetings & civil society engagements, the Foreign Secretary departed for Delhi," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

"The visit served to reinforce the core values of the #MaldivesIndia partnership & further consolidated our close friendly relations," it said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

France opens probe on virus handling on complaints by 100s

The Paris prosecutors office has opened four investigations based on hundreds of complaints against decision-makers and French institutions for their management of the COVID-19 epidemic during the first wave earlier this year. The office sa...

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Deepotsav

As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, entry of outsiders in the temple town will be banned for four days from Wednesday, and drone cameras will monitor the movement of people, according to a senior police official. Started in 2017...

Four Jio mobile towers inaugurated in Zanskar; Ladakh MP thanks Centre

Ladakh Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday inaugurated four new Reliance Jio mobile towers to the people of Zanskar while assuring them that more such installations would be erected and made functional in the next few mo...

Jharkhand assembly by-polls: JMM, Congress retain seats with reduced margin

The JMM-led ruling coalition of Jharkhand retained Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in by- elections defeating the BJP, albeit with drastically reduced margins from that of the 2019 state polls. JMM candidate Basant Soren, who is the younger ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020