Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those calling us vote-cutter have got 'befitting' reply: AIMIM on Bihar results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:55 IST
Those calling us vote-cutter have got 'befitting' reply: AIMIM on Bihar results

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, which was given tags like 'vote cutter' and spoiler in the Bihar assembly polls, appeared set to win five Muslim-dominated seats on Tuesday and said its critics have got a befitting reply from the people. With the election results on a knife's edge, AIMIM could play a key role in the formation of the next government in case there is a hung assembly, having captured a sizeable number of seats in the state's Seemanchal region, which was being seen as a stronghold of the grand opposition alliance.

AIMIM national spokesperson Asim Waqar told PTI that a final decision on who AIMIM could back in case of a hung assembly will be taken by Owaisi, but ruled out supporting the BJP, asserting that his party's fight has always been against the saffron party. Ahead of the polling in the third phase of the polls, the Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress' Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha had said AIMIM will not have any significant impact on the assembly polls as people will not "waste" their votes.

Asked about the assertion of the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan calling it a "vote cutter", Waqar said,"Those calling us that have got a befitting reply and their mouths will now be shut in the future as well." On whether his party was likely to go with Mahagathbandhan or the NDA, he said, "The decision will be taken by Asad (Owaisi) sahab, but the reality is that our fight is against the BJP and for the country. So the BJP and its alliance do not appear anywhere in our list." Expressing happiness over the AIMIM's performance, he said the party workers were expecting such a result as they had toiled hard on the ground for the last five years. As per the latest available trends, the AIMIM had taken a substantial lead from Amour, Kochadhaman, Jokihat, Bahadurganj and Baisi.

Owaisi-led AIMIM seems to have cut big time into the Mahagathbandhan vote in the Seemanchal region in the third phase of the polls. The AIMIM was in the fray for 20 seats in Bihar polls, a majority of which went to polls in the third phase on November 7, as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front that has four other parties, including Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap wins Hasanpur seat

By Sahil Pandey Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadavs elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has won the Hasanpur seat in Bihar assembly election 2020.Tej Pratap, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has won the Hasan...

Sri Lankan prof undergoes successful liver transplant in Chennai

City-based Rela Hospital on Tuesday said it has performed a successful liver transplant on a Sri Lankan professor who had to board a cargo flight to reach here for treatment during the Covid-induced lockdown. Incidentally, his wife who was ...

Xi says SCO member states should resolve disputes, differences through dialogue

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO should deepen mutual trust and resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and consultations, while firmly dealing with terrorist, ...

France opens probe on virus handling on complaints by 100s

The Paris prosecutors office has opened four investigations based on hundreds of complaints against decision-makers and French institutions for their management of the COVID-19 epidemic during the first wave earlier this year. The office sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020