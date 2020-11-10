Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders question reliability of EVMs; EC asserts they are 'tamper-proof'

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh and Dalit leader Udit Raj claimed that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be hacked and tampered with, though their party colleague Karti Chidambaram said the EVM system is accurate and dependable, and "it's time to stop blaming the EVM". "What is the reason that no developed country is using EVMs...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:40 IST
Cong leaders question reliability of EVMs; EC asserts they are 'tamper-proof'

After the Congress failed to put up a good show in Bihar elections and bypolls elsewhere, party leaders on Tuesday again questioned the reliability of EVMs, even as the Election Commission asserted that the machines are "absolutely robust and tamper-proof". Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh and Dalit leader Udit Raj claimed that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be hacked and tampered with, though their party colleague Karti Chidambaram said the EVM system is accurate and dependable, and "it's time to stop blaming the EVM".

"What is the reason that no developed country is using EVMs... if a chip is there, then it is not tamper-proof," Singh said, alleging "selective" rigging. On Congress' victory in assembly elections in Rajasthan and other states, he said the party did not win as many seats as it had expected.

The Congress leader, who was speaking after his party fared badly in the assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, cited the recent US presidential elections. Udit Raj, who is the Congress party's national spokesperson and a former BJP MP from Delhi, also asked if Donald Trump could have lost in the US elections had EVMs been used.

"If the direction of satellites to Mars and Moon can be controlled from the earth, then why can't EVM be hacked," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "If elections were held in America with EVMs, could Trump have lost," he asked.

In another tweet, he took a swipe at the BJP, saying it has been able to sideline Nitish Kumar with its performance in Bihar. Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, however, said, "EVM system is robust, accurate & dependable. This has always been my view. I stand by it." "There have been doubters of the EVM from across political parties, particularly when the results don't go in their favour. Till now no has demonstrated scientifically their claims," he said on Twitter.

The Congress MP from Sivaganga said, "Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the EVM. In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable." "In the elections, we won (1984, 89, 91, 96, 98, 2004, 2009, 2019) we got more than any of the other candidates and when we lost (1999, 2014) someone else got more votes than us. This is what happened in Sivaganga," he said. Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain, when asked about the charges, told reporters that the machines are absolutely robust and tamper-proof.

"It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once," he said. Jain recalled that in 2017, the Commission had offered an "EVM challenge" to political parties.

"The integrity of EVMs is absolutely without any doubts and merits no other clarification," he said. The NDA was maintaining its lead on Tuesday evening during the counting of votes for the 243 seats in Bihar.

The BJP was set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as per the trends. Several exit polls had predicted a victory of the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mediation needed to resolve gender discrimination and sexual exploitation in sports: Justuce Sikri

There have been several cases of gender discrimination and sexual exploitation in sports, which needed to be resolved immediately and mediation was needed for it, former Supreme Court Judge A K Sikri said on Tuesday. The judge, who said tha...

IWF announces composition of Disciplinary and Ethics Commission

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF on Tuesday announced the independent and highly-qualified members of its Disciplinary and Ethics Commission. The IWF said it marks the latest significant step in the federations ongoing process...

EIB welcomes Western Balkans' commitments to support Economic and Investment Plan

As announced at the Berlin Process Western Balkans Summit held on 10 November, the European Investment Bank EIB welcomes the commitments made by the leaders of the Western Balkan countries to support the implementation of the European Commi...

Germany coach Löw warns overload will bring wave of injuries

An overloaded soccer calendar is endangering players health and the problem will get worse as next years European Championship approaches, Germany coach Joachim Lw said Tuesday. Clubs around Europe are regularly playing twice a week after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020