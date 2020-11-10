Jitan Ram Manjhi wins Imamganj constituency

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi restored his Imamganj Assembly constituency seat in the Bihar polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. The former chief minister won against Uday Narain Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 16,034 votes in the Imamganj constituency in Gaya district.

According to the EC website, Manjhi secured 45.36 per cent of the votes, while Choudhary got 36.12 per cent votes. Meanwhile, in the race of heavyweights, an Independent candidate, Sumit Kumar Singh, won from Chakai constituency, defeating Savitri Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a small margin of 581 votes. (ANI)