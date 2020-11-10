Trump campaign adviser Bossie tests positive for COVID-19 -source

Trump campaign adviser Bossie tests positive for COVID-19 -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:36 IST
The adviser charged with leading President Donald Trump's post-election legal challenges, David Bossie, has tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Bossie, a prominent conservative activist who leads advocacy group Citizens United, tested positive on Sunday, joining White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing Secretary Ben Carson as victims of the latest coronavirus outbreak to touch the White House. Bossie was picked to lead the legal challenges to Trump's election loss.
