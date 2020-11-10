Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 3 seats, Independent 1

The BJP won all three Assembly constituencies where the party contested in the by-elections in Manipur, while an Independent candidate backed by the saffron camp secured one seat, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, officials said. In a closely fought bypoll in Wangoi seat, ruling BJP's candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh defeated coalition partner National People's Party nominee Khuraijam Loken Singh by 257 votes.

BJP's nominee Paonam Brojen Singh won the Wangjing Tentha constituency by a margin of 1,560 votes, defeating his nearest Congress rival Moirangthem Hemanta Singh. Ngamthang Haokip trounced his nearest Congress rival Lamtinthang Haokip by 12,257 votes in Saitu assembly segment.

Independent candidate Y Antas Khan won the Lilong seat by defeating his nearest Independent rival Mohd Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes. Khan got the support of the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Once again the people of Manipur show their trust in principles & ideology of @BJP4India & leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji." The bypolls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP. In Singhat assembly constituency, BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed in October this year.