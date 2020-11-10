Palaniswami and Stalin hail Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Celine Gounder in the Covid-19 Advisory Board of US President-elect Joe Biden, recalling her Tamil heritage. Palaniswami also lauded Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy, one of the three co-chairs of the task-force, and said the two have made India proud.

"I'm extremely happy that @celinegounder & @vivek_murthy have been appointed in the National Pandemic Taskforce of US to combat #COVID19," he tweeted. "Both of them have made India proud and I'm very glad to learn that Dr Celine Gounder has a Tamil heritage. My best wishes to both of them," he said.

Stalin, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, greeted Gounder on her appointment. "Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to President-Elect Joe Biden's National Pandemic Taskforce to combat COVID-19. Happy to hear about the appointment of a woman of Tamil origin to this crucial task force," he said in a Facebook post.

"Congratulations & best wishes," he added. Gounder is one of the members of the COVID-19 task force that will guide Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2,36,000 lives in the US.