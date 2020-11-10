Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palaniswami and Stalin hail Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

Palaniswami also lauded Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy, one of the three co-chairs of the task-force, and said the two have made India proud. "I'm extremely happy that @celinegounder & @vivek_murthy have been appointed in the National Pandemic Taskforce of US to combat #COVID19," he tweeted. "Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to President-Elect Joe Biden's National Pandemic Taskforce to combat COVID-19.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:59 IST
Palaniswami and Stalin hail Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Celine Gounder in the Covid-19 Advisory Board of US President-elect Joe Biden, recalling her Tamil heritage. Palaniswami also lauded Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy, one of the three co-chairs of the task-force, and said the two have made India proud.

"I'm extremely happy that @celinegounder & @vivek_murthy have been appointed in the National Pandemic Taskforce of US to combat #COVID19," he tweeted. "Both of them have made India proud and I'm very glad to learn that Dr Celine Gounder has a Tamil heritage. My best wishes to both of them," he said.

Stalin, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, greeted Gounder on her appointment. "Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to President-Elect Joe Biden's National Pandemic Taskforce to combat COVID-19. Happy to hear about the appointment of a woman of Tamil origin to this crucial task force," he said in a Facebook post.

"Congratulations & best wishes," he added. Gounder is one of the members of the COVID-19 task force that will guide Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2,36,000 lives in the US.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....

BoE's Haldane says vaccine news could break gloom-loop

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said that news of a possible vaccine for COVID-19 could be transformational for the economy which has been stuck in a gloom-loop. This could be transformational, Haldane told Channel 4 News. Weve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020