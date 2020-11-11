Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Bihar chose development over casteism, appeasement: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA in the just concluded assembly elections, saying the people of the state have chosen development over "hollow politics, casteism and appeasement".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:20 IST
People of Bihar chose development over casteism, appeasement: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA in the just concluded assembly elections, saying the people of the state have chosen development over "hollow politics, casteism and appeasement". In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said that the victory of the NDA was the win of the "double engine" development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Every section of Bihar has once again chosen the development of NDA by denying hollow politics, casteism and appeasement politics. I thank all the brothers and sisters of the state from the core of my heart for re-choosing development, progress and good governance. I especially thank the youth and women who formed the NDA government with absolute majority by choosing security and a bright future in Bihar," he said. The home minister said it was amazing to see the enthusiasm with which the people supported the policies of the prime minister and the NDA in the polls.

He said this not only reflected the faith reposed by the poor, labourers, farmers and youth in the successful fight carried out by the Modi government against coronavirus but also was a lesson for those who mislead the country. "Today, I salute the public for the unprecedented support the BJP has received in the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in various states of the country. I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP national president @jpnadda and all BJP workers for this victory," he said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in courts.I dont thi...

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020