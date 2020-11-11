Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a state that Trump won handily last week, said in a statement that Biden is leading in enough states to win election "and President Donald Trump's campaign must produce evidence to support allegations of election fraud." Portman added that he hoped states and courts would move "expeditiously" to resolve the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 01:32 IST
U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Top Republicans in the U.S. Congress for now are supporting President Donald Trump's attempt to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but some senior aides said Trump must soon produce significant evidence or exit the stage.

A handful of Republican senators have said they recognize Biden as last week's winner. Many more have not but are suggesting limits to their patience in giving Trump the benefit of the doubt. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a state that Trump won handily last week, said in a statement that Biden is leading in enough states to win election "and President Donald Trump's campaign must produce evidence to support allegations of election fraud."

Portman added that he hoped states and courts would move "expeditiously" to resolve the matter. Behind the scenes, some were more explicit.

"I think the goal here is to give the president and his campaign team some space to demonstrate there is real evidence to support any claims of voter fraud. If there is, then they will be litigated quickly. If not, we'll all move on," said one senior Senate Republican aide. A second such aide, while noting that most Republican senators support Trump's right to refuse to concede, added that failing any surprise revelations, "At some point this has to give. And I give it a week or two."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Congress's top Republican, delivered a stinging speech that sounded more like a continuation of 2020 campaign rhetoric than a post-election call for getting down to business. While defending Trump's challenge of the election result, McConnell took time to chastise "far-left mobs" that engaged in "summertime rioting" following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

McConnell also hinted at something far less than prolonged litigation, such as was seen in the 2000 contest between George W. Bush and Al Gore: "Suffice to say a few legal inquiries from the president do not exactly spell the end of the Republic." Meanwhile, Republican Senator Marco Rubio late on Monday refused to recognize Biden as the president-elect yet.

But responding to reporters' questions about unsubstantiated fraud allegations in hotly contested states such as Pennsylvania, Rubio said he was in no position to know what was going on anywhere outside his home state of Florida. Another matter was higher in some senators' minds -- a pair of runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate next year or must turn it over to Democrats.

Asked about the battle Trump is waging against Biden, Republican Senator Mike Rounds said, "No. 1, we have to focus on Georgia and how critical that is as a backstop right now for limiting the amount of major changes that a number of our Democratic colleagues have suggested."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican police use of guns at feminist protest in Cancun sparks anger, calls for probe

The United Nations and rights groups have urged a probe into the use of firearms by Mexican police this week to disperse a feminist protest in Cancun over the recent death of a young woman.Footage apparently taken by a protester of Monday n...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILONew ECLAC and ILO report The COVID19 pandemic has sharply affected the empl...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq retreats as technology stocks lose favor

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy....

Biden stresses importance of N.Irish peace deal in first call to UK's Johnson

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden stressed the importance of protecting Northern Irelands peace deal in the Brexit process when he called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, hinting at potential tensions over Britains EU exit even as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020