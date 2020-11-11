Left Menu
Development News Edition

McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has not acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect, said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging Biden's election victory in the courts. "I don't think we're going to have an interrupted transition to whoever is the next administration," the Republican McConnell told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 01:49 IST
McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has not acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect, said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging Biden's election victory in the courts.

"I don't think we're going to have an interrupted transition to whoever is the next administration," the Republican McConnell told reporters. "I think we ought to quit all the hand-wringing and not act like this is extraordinary. We're going to get through this period and we'll swear in the winner on January 20th, 2021, just like we have every four years since 1793."

McConnell also brushed off a question about whether he was indulging Trump by allowing the president to air charges of election fraud without offering evidence, saying he would let the presidential election go through "the various stages that it goes through under the Constitution." "There will be, apparently, litigation. Those cases will be decided. And then the Electoral College will meet. And then we'll have the inauguration. But I am going to concentrate on what we are trying to do here in the remainder of this Congress," McConnell said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican police use of guns at feminist protest in Cancun sparks anger, calls for probe

The United Nations and rights groups have urged a probe into the use of firearms by Mexican police this week to disperse a feminist protest in Cancun over the recent death of a young woman.Footage apparently taken by a protester of Monday n...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILONew ECLAC and ILO report The COVID19 pandemic has sharply affected the empl...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq retreats as technology stocks lose favor

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy....

Biden stresses importance of N.Irish peace deal in first call to UK's Johnson

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden stressed the importance of protecting Northern Irelands peace deal in the Brexit process when he called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, hinting at potential tensions over Britains EU exit even as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020