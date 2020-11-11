Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign seeks hand recount in Georgia, could get it

US Rep. Doug Collins, who's leading President Donald Trump's recount team in Georgia, and state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday requesting that he order a hand recount of Georgia's nearly 5 million ballots before certifying the results. The move comes a day after Republican U.S. Sens.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 11-11-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 04:58 IST
Trump campaign seeks hand recount in Georgia, could get it

Republicans are making more demands of Georgia's chief elections officer as they seek to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 12,000-vote lead in the state's presidential race. US Rep. Doug Collins, who's leading President Donald Trump's recount team in Georgia, and state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday requesting that he order a hand recount of Georgia's nearly 5 million ballots before certifying the results.

The move comes a day after Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called for Raffensperger's resignation, claiming he ran the election poorly but citing no specific incidents of wrongdoing. Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff and Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in Jan. 5 runoffs that are likely to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Raffensperger has refused to step down and defended how his office conducted the election. His office has refuted a number of claims made by Trump supporters.

“The process of reporting results has been orderly and followed the law,” Raffensperger said in a Monday statement. “Where there have been specific allegations of illegal voting, my office has dispatched investigators.” “This is not about anything but a fair process and election," Collins said in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is not about sour grapes. It's not about anything else. It's just about saying, let's restore the integrity, because we've got more elections here in Georgia in a very short time.” The Associated Press called the nationwide presidential race for Biden on Saturday but has not called a winner in the contest for Georgia's 16 electoral votes. There's a chance Trump will get a hand recount. The state must audit one race before certifying results to ensure Georgia's new voting machinery accurately tabulated ballots. Raffensperger is set to announce Wednesday afternoon which race will be audited. If he chooses the presidential race, the sample size required to provide statistical evidence that the outcome is correct would effectively require counting every vote cast, he said Tuesday during a videoconference of a state election task force.

No matter which race is audited, Trump could demand a recount after results are certified if the margin is within 0.5% of all ballots cast, as it currently is. But it would be a machine recount with ballots run through scanners in county election offices, the secretary of state's office has said. Collins and Shafer also requested that election officials recanvass the results for Perdue's Senate seat and a state Public Service Commission seat held by Lauren “Bubba” McDonald. The AP called a runoff in Perdue's race and hasn't made a call yet in McDonald's race, where the Republican leads but is short of reaching a majority of votes, as required by Georgia law.

Additionally, Collins and Shafer asked Raffensperger to verify the validity of signatures on 1.4 million mailed-in ballots and confirm the ballots include the proper notations, check in-person and mail-in ballots to make sure no one cast one of each, check that no one who's not eligible was able to vote and trace the ballots' chain of custody to confirm that they were legally cast. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

The issues Trump's campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key states, none of those issues would affect the election's outcome. Trump's campaign has also complained that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process, including in Georgia's Fulton County. Many legal challenges based on those complaints have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of filing. None of the complaints show any evidence that the election's outcome was affected.

Cathy Cox, dean of Mercer University law school and a former Georgia secretary of state, said the election law places the burden of proof on Trump and his allies to show evidence of vote fraud. “All I've heard is noise and innuendo, rumor and gossip,” said Cox, a Democrat who served as Georgia's top elections official from 1999 until 2007. “Just throwing junk at the wall to see if somebody will buy it.”

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Head of Peru's Congress assumes presidency, vows to respect election timetable

The head of Perus Congress, Manuel Merino, was sworn in as the Andean nations president on Tuesday, and vowed that elections set for April would stand after lawmakers removed Martin Vizcarra on corruption charges. Merino, a businessman and ...

UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security

Britain will intervene to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, the government said on Wednesday, publishing details of new laws covering potentially sensitive sectors such as defence and energy. The National ...

Two-thirds of Britons would get COVID-19 jab; less among the young - poll

Almost two-thirds of people in Britain say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 but young people are far more likely to refuse a jab than older people, according to an opinion poll published on Wednesday. The poll, by public opinion resea...

Trump campaign lawsuit will seek to block certification of Michigan election results

Republican President Donald Trumps campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit in Michigan requesting the results of the U.S. election in the state not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully.The new lawsu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020