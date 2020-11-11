Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's ambassador to U.S. calls Biden 'prospective' President-elect

So far, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held back from congratulating Biden for winning the election even as government leaders in many countries sent their best wishes. "This principled position underlines the respect for the U.S. political system and institutions and for both the Democratic and Republican parties as well as for President Donald Trump and prospective President-elect Joseph Biden," Barcena said in the document.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 09:00 IST
Mexico's ambassador to U.S. calls Biden 'prospective' President-elect

Mexico's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday called Joe Biden the "prospective" President-elect, in what could indicate a slight shift in position after the Mexican government said it was too soon to recognize a winner of the U.S. election.

Ambassador Martha Barcena published a series of talking points on Twitter titled "Position of the Government of Mexico" containing the new language. It was not immediately clear if the choice of words signalled a shift in Mexico's official stance. The Democrat former vice president secured the presidency by winning Pennsylvania on Saturday, but Republican President Donald Trump has so far refused to concede, and is pursuing lawsuits in several states in a bid to hold on to power citing "illegal" ballots. State officials have said there were no significant irregularities in the Nov. 3 election.

The Mexican foreign ministry did not offer specific comments on the ambassador's statement, with a ministry official saying it had been issued by the embassy. In response to questions from Twitter users, Barcena later gave several synonyms for the word "prospective."

"Prospective can be translated in several ways, presumed is one of them, virtual would be another, probable, eventual, future," she said in a Tweet. So far, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held back from congratulating Biden for winning the election even as government leaders in many countries sent their best wishes.

"This principled position underlines the respect for the U.S. political system and institutions and for both the Democratic and Republican parties as well as for President Donald Trump and prospective President-elect Joseph Biden," Barcena said in the document. "Mexico is ready to engage in a constructive spirit with the future U.S. administration, based on the enduring ties of friendship and neighborliness that bind our two nations."

Lopez Obrador has reiterated he would not recognize the election winner until legal disputes were resolved, but said he had "no problem" with Biden.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches MacBook Air, Pro with first Apple-designed microprocessor

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first Apple-designed microprocessor, called the M1, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip marks a shift aw...

Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in ManipursTengnoupal district, police said on WednesdayActing on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, be...

Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion US arm

A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest 3.5 billion to set up a U.S. subsidiary amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components. Taiwan Semiconducto...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba records billions in sales as China's first post-virus Singles' Day kicks off

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said orders made during its Singles Day mega-shopping festival had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as consumers sought to cash in on a deluge of discounts. This years shopping ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020