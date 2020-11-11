Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar opposition party says it will not recognise election

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:41 IST
Myanmar opposition party says it will not recognise election

Myanmar's military-backed opposition party said on Wednesday it would not recognise an election held earlier this week and urged authorities to hold another vote. The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said at a news conference the vote was conducted unfairly and the party had asked the election commission for a re-run.

The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Aung San Suu Kyi, has established a clear lead in early results and the party has claimed victory overall, citing its own unofficial tally. (Repporting by Shoon Naing; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Also Read: NLD's Aung San Suu Kyi wins parliamentary seat in Myanmar's general elections

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar opposition party demands election re-run as NLD heads for victory

Myanmars biggest opposition party on Wednesday said it would not recognise this weeks general election and urged authorities to hold another vote, with the help of the powerful military. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development ...

Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures on Wednesday fell by 0.31 per cent to Rs 50,344 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demandOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined by Rs 157, or 0.31 per cent, to ...

Guj bypoll outcome makes ruling BJP, Rupani stronger in state

The BJP, which had managed to retain power in Gujarat with a slender majority in the 2017 Assembly polls, has now improved its position ahead of the 2022 state elections by winning all eight seats in the bypolls held last week. The bypoll r...

After McCarrick report, pope vows to 'uproot evil' of clerical sexual abuse

Pope Francis, in his first public comment after the release of a damning report on the Vaticans mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, on Wednesday again vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church.Yesterday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020