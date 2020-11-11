Like-minded parties must join hands to defeat BJP in Goa: GFP
The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to take cue from the results of the Bihar polls and contest the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state in an alliance. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai told reporters here that the outcome of the Bihar polls was "a lesson for all to join hands to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP".
The GFP was a constituent of two BJP governments in the state before it was unceremoniously dropped in 2019. When contacted, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar ruled out a possibility of any pre-poll alliance with the GFP.
"The Congress cannot have any truck with the BJP parivar or with partners of the NDA," he said referring to the GFP's past association with the ruling party..
