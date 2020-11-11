Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa, world's longest serving prime minister, dies

Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world's longest serving prime minister and a staunch ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United States, has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday. Sheikh Khalifa, a dominant figure in the Gulf island's politics for much of his near half century in power, passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain's state news agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:40 IST
Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa, world's longest serving prime minister, dies

Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world's longest serving prime minister and a staunch ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United States, has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday.

Sheikh Khalifa, a dominant figure in the Gulf island's politics for much of his near half century in power, passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain's state news agency said. Khalifa, 84, the uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, had served as prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971, almost half a century. The al-Khalifa family has ruled since 1783.

His stern response to pro-democracy protests in Bahrain in 2011 -- and criticism of similar unrest across the Arab world -- underlined what for many was the defining characteristic of his career, namely a stalwart defence of dynastic rule. In August, Sheikh Kahlifa left the kingdom for what official media called at the time "a private visit abroad".

Earlier this year he spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March. The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, Bahrain's state news agency said.

Official mourning has been declared for a week and government ministries and departments will close for three days starting Thursday. Bahrain is the home base of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 31

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to curb vehicular pollution till December 31. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on O...

Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...

Pound hits two-month highs versus euro as vaccine seen as UK lifeline

Sterling hit its highest level in more than two months versus the euro on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that a vaccine against COVID-19 would provide a lifeline to the UK economy and more hopeful about the chances of a Brexit deal....

Japan needs regional strategy to head off winter surge in COVID-19 cases - expert

As COVID-19 cases in Japan rise again, an expert advising the government said regions must take localised approaches to counter a possible surge during winter. Daily cases in the northern island of Hokkaido have reached record highs recentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020