'Prahar' organisation to contest Aurangabad graduate poll

The Prahar organisation will contest the next month's legislative council election from the Aurangabad graduate constituency, its president and state minister Bacchu Kadu said here on Wednesday. He told reporters that Sachin Dhawale is Prahar's nominee for the upcoming election.

Kadu, however, also said he will follow the orders of state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue. "We are not aware if any talks are on to support any common candidate of the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) for the Aurangabad graduate constituency in Marathwada," Kadu said when questioned about the Prahar's decision to contest the poll even though he is a member of the Shiv Sena-led dispensation.

Apart from the Sena, the MVA comprises the NCP and the Congress. Voting for the graduate constituency will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

An official had said that 3,47,732 voters from eight district of the Marathwada region are eligible to exercise their franchise. Satish Chavan of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the incumbent MLC from the Aurangabad graduate constituency.