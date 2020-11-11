Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrain's prince and the kingdom's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with HM the King of Bahrain, the royal family and the people of Bahrain," Modi said in a tweet

The prince of Bahrain, one of the world's longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation's government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his ouster over corruption allegations, died on Wednesday. He was 84.