People have no faith in EVMs: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday said ballot papers should be used in elections as people have "no faith" in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Addressing reporters here, Ambedkar said many parties alleged malpractices in the recently contested Bihar assembly elections, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

"People do not trust EVMs in any part of the world anymore. They allege that these machines can be easily manipulated and hacked," he said. In the Bihar polls, the BJP-JD (U) alliance retained power in a tight contest against the Grand Alliance of the RJD and the Congress.