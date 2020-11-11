Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM Sawant, Kejriwal exchange barbs over pollution

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday exchange barbs over the issue of pollution. Sawant asked Kejriwal to focus on tackling pollution in the national capital and not worry about Goa, drawing a quick response from the Delhi CM, who said the issue needs to be addressed collectively. Kejriwal had this week hailed the people of Goa for their efforts to protect the environment and accused the state's BJP government of suppressing public protests.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:30 IST
Goa CM Sawant, Kejriwal exchange barbs over pollution

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday exchange barbs over the issue of pollution. Sawant asked Kejriwal to focus on tackling pollution in the national capital and not worry about Goa, drawing a quick response from the Delhi CM, who said the issue needs to be addressed collectively.

Kejriwal had this week hailed the people of Goa for their efforts to protect the environment and accused the state's BJP government of suppressing public protests. The Delhi CM was referring to a protest by various NGOs against three major projects on the ground the proposed ventures will benefit multinationals in the coal sector.

The protesters had also expressed concern over the move to enhance coal handling capacity in Goa. Reacting to Kejriwals statements, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that the Delhi CM should worry about his city-state where pollution has become a major concern.

"I was in Delhi and returned just today. I have seen how bad the air quality is (in Delhi). He (Kejriwal) should be concerned about his own area before talking about Goa, Sawant said. Soon after Sawants reaction, Kejriwal tweeted @DrPramodPSawant its not about Delhis pollution vs Goas pollution. Both Delhi and Goa are dear to me.

"We are all one country. We all have to work together to ensure there is no pollution in both Delhi and Goa..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. 2020 presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. election after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a former U.S. vice president, surpassed the 27...

Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor LG R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario fo...

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count up by 207; two more die

Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rose to 44,491, after 207 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, the highest in the state, a health department official said. With two more deaths, the number of casualties in the district reached 1,941, the offic...

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat makes port call at Mormugao Port in Goa

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India.After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020