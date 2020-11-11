Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian Cabinet agrees to broad new anti-terror measures

Included in the measures is a proposal to make it possible to strip people of Austrian citizenship if they are convicted of terror-related offenses. Austrian authorities have said they have been working closely with the FBI on the investigation, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's office said separately that he talked Wednesday with his Austrian counterpart, offering further support from Washington for the investigation..

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:48 IST
Austrian Cabinet agrees to broad new anti-terror measures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's Cabinet on Wednesday agreed on a wide range of anti-terrorism measures meant to plug perceived security flaws identified after a deadly attack by an Islamic extremist in Vienna last week. The proposals include the ability to keep individuals convicted of terror offenses behind bars for life, electronic surveillance of people convicted of terror-related offenses upon release and criminalising religiously motivated political extremism.

Kurz said the measures, which will be brought before parliament in December for a vote, take a two-pronged approach, targeting both terror suspects and also the ideology that drives them. "We will create a criminal offense called 'political Islam' in order to be able to take action against those who are not terrorists themselves, but who create the breeding ground for them," Kurz tweeted after the Cabinet meeting.

Four people were killed in the Nov. 2 attack, and the gunman also died. Twenty others, including a police officer, were wounded. Authorities in Austria have identified the attacker as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia who had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria and had been given early release in December.

An investigation has been launched into why Austria didn't have Fejzulai under observation despite being tipped off by Slovakian authorities that he had tried to purchase ammunition at a shop in Bratislava in July. Included in the measures is a proposal to make it possible to strip people of Austrian citizenship if they are convicted of terror-related offenses.

Austrian authorities have said they have been working closely with the FBI on the investigation, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's office said separately that he talked Wednesday with his Austrian counterpart, offering further support from Washington for the investigation..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Has Love Alarm Season 2 commenced filming? Know more on cast & release period

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. 2020 presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. election after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a former U.S. vice president, surpassed the 27...

Teen pregnancy costs Latin America billions of dollars a year - U.N.

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - High rates of teenage pregnancy in Latin America cost governments in the region billions of dollars of year while worsening poverty and inequality, according to research publi...

Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic growth strategy on Wednesday based on stability, lower inflation and international investment, an abrupt shift in rhetorical gears that sparked an rally of up to 4 by the lira.Erdogan ...

In blow to WHO, EU seeks powers to declare health emergencies

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules which would give the EU the power to declare a health emergency and stress test national plans to tackle pandemics, in a potential blow to the World Health Organization.The move follows an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020