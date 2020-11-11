People have rejected religious agenda in Bihar: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday said ballot papers should be used in elections as people have "no faith" in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He also hailed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for putting up a "good fight" in the recently-held Bihar elections, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Ambedkar said many parties alleged malpractices in the recently contested Bihar assembly elections, results of which were declared on Tuesday. "People do not trust EVMs in any part of the world anymore. They allege that these machines can be easily manipulated and hacked," he said.

Speaking on the Bihar elections, Ambedkar said Tejashwi Yadav gave a strong fight to the BJP and veteran politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and others. "The result of the Bihar elections show that the common voter is not interested in the politics of religion on in the agenda of Hindutva. Henceforth no single party will get a majority. Voters of Bihar have given a new direction to the future politics in India," he added.

In the elections, the BJP-JD (U) alliance retained power in a tight contest against the Grand Alliance of the RJD and the Congress..