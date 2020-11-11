Jaishankar holds extensive talks with Brazil FM on bilateral cooperation and global developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held an extensive exchange of views with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo, and the two leaders agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in global affairs and discussed opportunities to strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership in a post-COVID world. In a virtual meeting, the two ministers discussed the importance of India-Brazil cooperation in economic recovery efforts, healthcare, supply chain resilience, cyber security and reformed multilateralism, according to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry. "The ministers discussed opportunities to strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership in a post-COVID world and noted the importance of India-Brazil cooperation in economic recovery efforts, healthcare, supply chain resilience, cyber security and reformed multilateralism," the statement said.

It said the ministers had an extensive exchange of views and agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in global affairs. They also discussed a wide range of regional and multilateral issues especially in the context of India's upcoming membership of the UNSC, the role of G4 and India's priorities in the UNSC. They agreed to coordinate closely at the multilateral fora -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) and India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA), the statement said.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India will work closely in multilateral forums including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) and India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA). "A productive virtual meeting with FM @ernestofaraujo of Brazil. Extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. Will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar conveyed his condolence to the family of the Brazilian national who had lost her life in a terrorist attack in France. "The Ministers strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their determination to combat this menace as also organised crime," the statement said..