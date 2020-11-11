Fadnavis hails SC bail to Arnab, blasts Thackeray govt

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict giving interim bail to Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswam in an abetment to suicide case and said the MVA government in Maharashtra has been "shown its place". The former chief minister hit out at the Shiv Sena- led government, saying it is creating an Emergency-like situation in the state.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly, speaking to reporters here, said, The state government, without seeking permission from court, re-opened a closed case and treated Goswami like a street criminal." "He was harassed by the government which shifted him to one jail from another. This government has gone after him out of personal grudge." The Uddhav Thackeray-led government likes to crush voice of people who speak against it, Fadnavis said. The Supreme Court has shown this government its place by granting interim bail to Goswami, he said.

The 47-year-old TV journalist walked out of the Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district on Wednesday night, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. The apex court, in its ruling earlier in the day, said it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in Raigad district. The journalist and two others arrested in the case were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and instead remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

The three have been charged by the police with abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who ended their lives allegedly over non-payment of dues by companies of the trio..