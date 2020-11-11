Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:21 IST
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As election misinformation continued to rage online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia Senate races in January. Facebook, which had announced the ban as part of measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site, had previously said the ban would last at least a week but could be extended. Alphabet Inc's Google also appeared to be sticking with its post-election political ad ban.

"While multiple sources have projected a presidential winner, we still believe it's important to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform," Facebook told advertisers in an email seen by Reuters, which told advertisers to expect the pause to last another month though there "may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner." Baseless claims about the election reverberated around social media this week as President Donald Trump continued to challenge the validity of the outcome, even as state officials reported no significant irregularities and legal experts cautioned he had little chance to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Google declined to answer questions about the length of its ad pause. A Google spokeswoman previously said the company would lift the ban based on factors such as the time needed for votes to be counted and whether there was civil unrest. The bans mean that the platforms are not currently accepting election ads ahead of the two U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia that could decide control of that chamber.

"It is driving us absolutely bonkers," said Mark Jablonowski, managing partner of DSPolitical, a digital firm that works with Democratic causes. "They're essentially holding the rest of the political process hostage," said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist, who said he thought the companies' concerns about ads on the election outcome did not require a blanket ban. "This is something that deserves a scalpel and they're using a rusty ax," he added.

Social media companies declined to say when they would lift other "break-glass" measures introduced to curb election misinformation and calls for violence in unpaid posts, like Facebook's limits on the distribution of live videos and demotions on content that its systems predict may be misinformation. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said those emergency measures would not be permanent, but added that rollback was "not imminent."

"The reality is right now that we are not through the danger zone," said Vanita Gupta, chief executive of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Democratic strategists, including members of the Biden campaign who tweeted criticism of Facebook, this week said social media companies still were not effectively combating the spread of viral lies.

In one Facebook group created on Sunday, which rapidly grew to more than 350,000 members by Tuesday, members calling for a nationwide recount swapped unfounded accusations about alleged election fraud and shifting state vote counts every few seconds. Nina Jankowitz, a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, said the ad pauses were needed though not sufficient for tackling false information.

"Clearly President Trump does not think the election is over so I don't think the platforms should treat it as if it does," she said.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020