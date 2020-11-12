Left Menu
ZPM asks state govt to convene all party meeting to discuss border dispute with Assam

Speaking at a press conference here, ZPM vice president K Sapdanga alleged that the Mizoram government is not paying sincere attention to resolve the present border dispute with Assam. He alleged that both the governments were diverting the border issue to blockade crisis.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:21 IST
Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday asked the state government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the border dispute with Assam. Speaking at a press conference here, ZPM vice president K Sapdanga alleged that the Mizoram government is not paying sincere attention to resolve the present border dispute with Assam.

He alleged that both the governments were diverting the border issue to blockade crisis. He said that the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga should take moral responsibility and find a solution to the present imbroglio as people are facing a livelihood crisis due to economic blockade launched by residents of Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district.

