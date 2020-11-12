Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-U.S. ties

Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-U.S. tiesReuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 05:44 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the phone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific."
"Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the US-Japan alliance and working together on realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Suga said to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office. Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence shortly after the talks, Suga also said the two leaders agreed to meet in person as early as possible.
