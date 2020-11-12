Left Menu
Development News Edition

In calls with leaders of Australia, Japan and S Korea, Biden emphasises on a secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific

In his call with Morrison, Biden underscored that the United States and Australia share both values and history, and noted that the two countries have fought side-by-side in every conflict since the World War I. Biden said that he looks forward to working closely with Morrison on many common challenges, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic and guarding against future global health threats; confronting climate change; laying the groundwork for the global economic recovery; strengthening democracy, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 08:04 IST
In calls with leaders of Australia, Japan and S Korea, Biden emphasises on a secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific

US President-elect Joe Biden in phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea emphasised on maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. According to readouts of the calls issued by his transition team, Biden on Wednesday spoke over phone with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea.

These were congratulatory calls by the three leaders after Biden's historic win in the November 3 elections. In his call with Morrison, Biden underscored that the United States and Australia share both values and history, and noted that the two countries have fought side-by-side in every conflict since the World War I.

Biden said that he looks forward to working closely with Morrison on many common challenges, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic and guarding against future global health threats; confronting climate change; laying the groundwork for the global economic recovery; strengthening democracy, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The President-elect in his phone call with Suga thanked him for his congratulations and complimented him on his steady leadership amidst a governing transition for Japan, the readout said.

Biden underscored his deep commitment to the defence of Japan and US commitments under Article V, and he expressed his strong desire to strengthen the US-Japan alliance even further in new areas. "They discussed the need to cooperate on COVID-19, build resilience against future global health crises, and begin the global economic recovery. They also spoke about their shared commitment to tackle climate change, strengthen democracy around the world, and reinforce the US-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region,” the readout said.

Biden in his phone call with Moon expressed his desire to strengthen the US-S Korea alliance as the linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The president-elect praised Moon's strong leadership on COVID-19, noting his commitment to cooperate on addressing the pandemic, building global health security, and stimulating global economic recovery.

He observed that he looks forward to working closely with President Moon on other shared challenges, from North Korea to climate change. They also discussed the shared values that underpin the US-South Korea alliance as well as their mutual interest in strengthening democracy, according to the readout. Biden had earlier spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Classmates of slain Army officer send Diwali sweets for unit

Classmates of an Army officer killed while battling terrorists near the Line of Control LoC in Kashmirs Kupwara district in 2015, have sent 300 kg sweets to soldiers in his unit ahead of Diwali. Colonel Santosh Mahadik, the Commanding Offic...

Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Unisys Corporation NYSE UIS today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisations IT reporting and deployment strengthening security posture and allow...

Green Climate Fund approves US$23.1m grant to strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia

The Green Climate Fund approved a new US23.1million grant to UNDP supported project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia. The grant comes at a time when the country is facing a range of natural disasters, climate change is ...

IMF disburses SDR 36.9million to South Sudan under Rapid Credit Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today approved a disbursement of SDR 36.9 million about US52.3 million or 15 percent of its SDR quota to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF. This is the first Fund supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020