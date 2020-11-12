Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden wants a Brexit deal so UK should knuckle down, Irish PM says

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wanted a Brexit trade deal to be clinched with the European Union so British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should knuckle down and strike an agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:53 IST
Biden wants a Brexit deal so UK should knuckle down, Irish PM says

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wanted a Brexit trade deal to be clinched with the European Union so British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should knuckle down and strike an agreement. The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31.

Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election has changed the international context of Brexit: The United Kingdom's most powerful ally will now be led by a man who favours a Brexit deal and relishes his Irish heritage. "He is very committed to the Good Friday Agreement," Martin said of Biden. "Particularly in relation to Brexit, he would favour obviously a deal between the European Union and Britain."

"And I think that's where, if I could respectfully say it, that's where the British government should head, in that direction, in my view. It should knuckle down and... get a deal with the European Union," Martin told BBC radio. A tumultuous "no deal" finale to the United Kingdom's five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

"It is crucial that we get a deal - in my view: where there is a will there is a way," Martin said, adding that a no-deal would be "ruinous" for the United Kingdom. "I actually believe that Boris Johnson wants a deal. I think his gut instinct would favour a deal. The politics of what is happening within Britain is something that may influence issues," Martin said.

But the clock is ticking: the talks are now likely to go beyond yet another Brexit deadline - this time Nov. 15 - though negotiators are racing to clinch a deal that would allow enough time for ratification before it kicks in on Dec. 31. Speaking of Biden, Martin said his affinity with Ireland was clear and that he wanted nothing to hurt the 1998 Northern Irish peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence.

"He has a deep affinity to our country, and it's wonderful to hear that. And his grandfather had a particular influence on him, so he understands the Irish probably better than the Irish themselves," Martin said. "So I think he's very comfortable with us. But I have no doubt too that he sees the United Kingdom as a very significant partner to the United States."

Martin said Johnson's Internal Market Bill had raised concerns about how far the EU could trust him - including doubts about the solidity of a potential trade deal. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Britain would not compromise on its sovereignty but that the government hoped for a deal in the days ahead.

"We hope that in the days ahead, admittedly, time is short, but in the days ahead, both sides will be able to reach agreement and the EU will show some further flexibility in those respects," he told the BBC.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Online short film fest with women's safety as theme

At a time when womens safety is a great concern, a Kerala-based cultural centre is organising an online short film festival to honour the memories of mythical bird, Jatayu, who stood for the safety and pride of women. Titled SHE, the festiv...

India imposes anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass from Malaysia

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on clear float glass, used in automobiles and refrigeration industries, from Malaysia for five years with an aim to guard domestic industry from cheap imports. The duty was imposed after a recommendation ...

Delhi: Man thrashed by locals for committing theft dies

A 24-year-old man who was thrashed by locals after he was caught red-handed while committing a theft died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. Police received information about a vehicle theft in Kabir Nagar on the intervening night...

Gauteng DLTCs to dedicate 70% of capacity to driving licence renewals

The Gauteng Driving Licence Testing Centres DLTCs will from Monday dedicate 70 of their capacity to driving licence renewals to address current backlogs.Working together with all the stakeholders, the province will ensure that 70 of all slo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020