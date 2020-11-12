Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Venugopal's mother;visits bereaved family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the family homeof party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal whose mother succumbed to COVID-19. Gandhi, who reached the Kannur Airport here by a special flight, met Venugopal and rest of the family members and paid his respects to K C Janaki (83).

Janaki died due to the coronavirus infection on November11 and her funeral was held yesterday as per COVID-19 health protocol. Family sources saidJanaki was admitted to the hospital on October 17.

Gandhi spent around an hour with the family andleft for Delhi at around1 PM,sources added.