2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

President-elect Joe Biden will continue to lay the groundwork for his administration on Thursday against the backdrop of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the United States, while President Donald Trump refuses to accept the election's outcome. -Ron Klain was once tapped by Democratic President Barack Obama to safeguard the United States from the threat of a lethal virus. As President-elect Joe Biden's chief of staff, he will take on a similar mission.

-Donald Trump's presidential campaign sued Michigan on Wednesday to block the U.S. state from certifying last week's election results, where the president has trailed Democrat Joe Biden. -Donations under $8K to Trump 'election defense' instead go to the president and the RNC.

-Georgia will re-count all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election by hand, the state's top election official said on Wednesday, a mammoth task that must be completed by Nov. 20. -Georgia's Republican Secretary of State said on Wednesday there was no sign yet of widespread fraud in his state's vote count, where Democratic President-elect Joe Biden currently has a 14,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump.

-U.S. Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska won re-election, Edison Research and television networks projected on Wednesday, leaving control of the Senate to be determined in January by two runoff elections in Georgia. -Facebook on Wednesday said its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia races in January that will decide control of the Senate. -Incoming U.S. Treasury secretaries have been confronted over the past two decades with the financial rescue of other countries, the bailout of the U.S. banking system and a trade war. But whoever Joe Biden chooses may face an agenda of historic depth and breadth, fighting crises while pursuing the lofty goals the president-elect set during his campaign. -Jones Day, the go-to law firm for U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, is under fire for representing Republicans in a lawsuit over Pennsylvania's extended deadline to receive mail-in ballots, with law students threatening to boycott the firm and a prominent anti-Trump group targeting it online. -U.S. mining companies are moving fast to align themselves with Joe Biden's climate change agenda, saying the lithium, copper and other metals they produce can help the president-elect achieve his ambitious goals to slash carbon emissions and electrify the nation's automobiles. -U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel to stay on in her position, in what one source said could be a prelude to Trump's announcing plans to run for president in 2024. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -In their first calls with Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia on Thursday reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the president-elect to tackle issues including climate change and regional security. -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who portrays himself as a close friend of U.S. President Donald Trump, took a swipe at President-elect Joe Biden, referring to Biden as a "candidate" and assailing him for his stand on the Amazon rainforest. INVESTOR VIEW -Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts to lead a transition plan for financial industry oversight. Here is how staffing could shake out at some of the key financial regulators, according to nearly two dozen lobbyists and policy experts in Democratic circles.

-GRAPHIC-How the U.S. stock market has treated new presidents. BY THE NUMBERS President Donald Trump's challenge of the U.S. election result in the courts has emboldened some to bet he can still win, even as most bookies have settled bets by accepting that President-elect Joe Biden will succeed him. Trump still has a 10% chance of remaining in the White House for a second term, according to Betfair, an online betting exchange that matches opposing wagers by punters. That is up from 3% late last week.

