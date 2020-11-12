Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting of votes in Bihar polls done in fair manner:Srinivas

Of the 11 assembly constituencies where victory margin was less than 1000 votes, JD(U) won 04, RJD (03), BJP, LJP, CPI and Independent (one each), he added. Out of these 11 assembly seats, candidates or election agents had sought "recounting" of votes in six constituencies, the CEO said adding that Returning Officers have passed "reasoned order" rejecting the pleas for recounting in the five seats as margin of victory was more than the rejected postal ballots.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:45 IST
Counting of votes in Bihar polls done in fair manner:Srinivas

Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas Thursday dismissed any irregularity in declaration of results in the Bihar polls,asserting all rules and guidelines of the Election Commission were strictly followed in the counting of postal ballots as well as allowing only the authorised persons to carry mobile phones inside the counting halls. Talking to reporters here, Srinivas gave example of how rules were strictly adhered to in the 11 constituencies where the victory margin was less than 1000 votes.

Though he did not name any person or the party, the detailed account answered all the queries raised by Grand Alliance leader Tejashwi Yadav during the day alleging "discrepancies" in the counting of votes "under pressure of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP." The CEO said in Hilsa assembly seat where the margin of victory/defeat was just 12 votes, result was declared following due procedure as mentioned by the Election Commission of India. Of the 11 assembly constituencies where victory margin was less than 1000 votes, JD(U) won 04, RJD (03), BJP, LJP, CPI and Independent (one each), he added.

Out of these 11 assembly seats, candidates or election agents had sought "recounting" of votes in six constituencies, the CEO said adding that Returning Officers have passed "reasoned order" rejecting the pleas for recounting in the five seats as margin of victory was more than the rejected postal ballots. However, pleas for Hilsa constituency where the victory margin was only 12 votes and the number of rejected postal ballots was 182, the request was accepted and the recounting was done.

The Returning Officer recounted the entire postal ballots including those which were rejected as invalid in Hilsa and passed a reasoned order in this regard, Srinivas said. While in other five constituencies- Ramgarh, Matihani, Bhorey, Dehri and Parbatta- the victory margin was more than the "rejected postal ballots", he said giving reason for turning down the requests for recounting.

Quoting ECs instructions, he said "where the margin of victory is less than the number of postal ballot papers rejected as invalid at the time of counting, all the rejected postal ballot papers shall be mandatorily re-verified by the Returning Officer before declaration of result. "Whenever, such re-verification is done, the entire proceedings should be video-graphed." In reply to a query, the CEO said his office will make relevant documents and copy of the videography available to the party/parties concerned.

Srinivas also made it clear that it has been clearly mentioned in the EC guideline as who can take mobile phones inside the counting centres. "Only mobile phone of the Returning Officers/Assitant Returning Officers/Counting Supervisor/s linked to ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Paper System) to be used to receive 'OTP' to log into ETPBS to start counting thereof have to be brought inside the counting hall, the CEO said quoting ECIs instructions dated May 21,2019.

The mobile handsets will be switched on only to receive the 'OTP' and be switched off once the system is logged on to ETBPS, it said adding that a declaration should be signed by all users separately about Dos and DONTs for mobile usage. The CEO said counting of votes from EVM begins after 30 minutes of counting of the postal ballot and thereafter the counting goes simultaneously in separate halls which are video-graphed too.

Srinivas said the Commission has submitted a list of 243 newly elected members of the Bihar legislative assembly to Governor Phagu Chauhan. Regarding counting of votes on the eight seats of Bihar legislative council, the biennial elections for which were held on October 22, the CEO said result of Patna teachers constituency has been declared while counting for the remaining seats is currently underway.

BJP's Nawal Kishore Yadav won the Patna teachers constituency defeating his nearest RJD rival Narayan Yadav. BJP candidate got 3176 votes while RJD nominee got 1913 votes, he said.

The results of the remaining three constituencies are likely to be declared by late night while the results of four graduate constituencies may be announced by Friday evening. PTI AR SNS SNS

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amnesty says scores of civilians massacred in Ethiopia's Tigray

Scores and probably hundreds of people were stabbed or hacked to death in an area of Ethiopias Tigray region two days ago, rights group Amnesty International said on Thursday.We have confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilian...

Coronavirus infections surge in Italian jails - guards' union

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Italian jails, a prison guard union said on Thursday, urging the government to do more to contain the outbreak.On Nov. 8, 1,265 guards and prisoners tested positive for the new coronavirus, almost four ...

UP: Two arrested for fraud in name of PM Mudra Yojna

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras have arrested two men for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of getting them loans under the Prime Minister Mudra Yojna, officials said on Thursday. The accused were held by officials from the Sa...

Fresh auction of unsold properties of Dawood, Mirchi

Unsold properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his former associate Iqbal Mirchi have been again put up for auction under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture of Property Act SAFEMA, an official said on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020