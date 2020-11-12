Left Menu
T'gana Cabinet to meet on Friday

"The state cabinet meeting will be held at 4 PM tomorrow at Pragathi Bhavan," an official release said. TRS sources said paddy purchase in the state, finance issues against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic and the GHMC polls are expected to figure in the meeting.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:47 IST
A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on Friday and the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, among others, are expected to figure in the meeting. "The state cabinet meeting will be held at 4 PM tomorrow at Pragathi Bhavan," an official release said.

TRS sources said paddy purchase in the state, finance issues against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic and the GHMC polls are expected to figure in the meeting. State finance officials recently told Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the overall loss in revenue to the state in 2020-21 due to the impact of COVID-19 would be to the tune of Rs 52,750 crore in 2020-21.

The officials suggested that it is necessary to make changes and amendments to the state budget for 2020-21 in view of the sharp fall in revenues, an official release had said. The officials had explained to Rao about the fall in revenues and also the considerable decrease of the state's share in Central taxes.

Since there will be a shortfall of Rs 52,750 crore in the state's overall income, Rao instructed the officials to fix priorities and prepare financial management plan accordingly, the release had said. The term of the present GHMC body would come to an end in Februarynext year and the State Election Commission (SEC) has already initiated preparations for the polls.PTI SJRSS PTI PTI

