Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Baptism by fire: Georgia Democratic challenger Warnock faces first TV attack in crucial U.S. Senate race

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia unleashed her first full-scale TV attack ads on Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Thursday, as the final battle for control of the U.S. Senate intensifies ahead of their January runoff. Loeffler, who spent much of the year fighting fellow Republican Doug Collins for conservative votes in their 20-candidate Nov. 3 multiparty election, released two 30-second spots that accused the Democrat of celebrating "anti-American hatred," praising "Marxism" and calling police thugs and gangsters. Future of Dakota Access pipeline uncertain as Biden presidency looms

The election of Democrat Joseph Biden could create more headaches for the Dakota Access Pipeline's (DAPL) owners, who are already embroiled in legal battles to keep the main conduit for flowing oil out of North Dakota running. The $3.8 billion DAPL ships about 40% of the crude oil produced from the Bakken shale region in North Dakota to refiners in the Midwest and exporters in the U.S. Gulf. Without the 557,000-barrel-per-day line, getting oil out of the area, which has about 1 million bpd of output, would be much more difficult left to smaller existing pipelines and rail. Lawyers for only woman on federal death row have COVID-19, ask U.S. judge to delay execution

The two lead lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, asked a U.S. judge on Thursday to delay Montgomery's execution next month because they have contracted COVID-19 after traveling to meet with her to prepare her clemency petition. The lawyers, Kelley Henry and Amy Harwell, are both too sick to meet the deadline set for this Sunday to file Montgomery's clemency petition, and the Department of Justice has denied their request for an extension, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington. Chicagoans told to stay home, Detroit moves school online as COVID-19 cases surge

Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory and Detroit stopped in-person schooling on Thursday to staunch the coronavirus outbreak as more than a dozen states reported a doubling of new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. Officials in the Midwestern cities along with New York, California, Iowa and other states were reimposing this week restrictions that had been eased in recent months. The moves were driven by surging infection rates and concern that the onset of winter, when people are more likely to gather indoors, will worsen the trends. Trump campaign surveys supporters over perceived attack by Fox News

The Trump campaign is surveying supporters over a perceived attack by Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, as the president continues to retaliate against a network he once saw as a defender. The campaign surveys, which were emailed to supporters and available on its website this week, includes questions such as “Do you agree Fox News should recall their Arizona projection for Joe Biden?” and “Do you agree media outlets, such as Fox News, should be held accountable for misleading the public?” Republicans urge Trump to allow Biden briefings as U.S. election challenges sputter

More Republican lawmakers said on Thursday the Trump administration should allow Joe Biden to receive intelligence briefings, in a tacit acknowledgement the Democrat may soon occupy the White House despite the president's refusal to concede. Most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly supported President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election results via a series of lawsuits filed in individual states, following the president's unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud. American Airlines to offer app detailing pandemic-related travel requirements

American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it would offer its customers a mobile app from Nov. 18 to show COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination. The app, VeriFLY, by software firm Daon, allows real-time verification of COVID-19 related credentials, such as diagnostic lab test results, and aims to streamline the check-in and verification process at the airport. Congressional COVID-19 impasse drags on, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer ticked off a litany of grim data about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, with eight straight days of over 100,000 new coronavirus cases being reported each day. Zuckerberg defends not suspending ex-Trump aide Bannon from Facebook -recording

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told an all-staff meeting on Thursday that former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon had not violated enough of the company's policies to justify his suspension when he urged beheading two senior U.S. officials, according to a recording heard by Reuters. Zuckerberg acknowledged criticism of Facebook by President-elect Joe Biden but said the company shared some of the Biden team's same concerns about social media. He urged employees not to jump to conclusions about how the new administration might approach regulation of social media companies. Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its results in the vote for president. In court filings in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, lawyers for the Pennsylvania secretary of state and seven of the state's counties said the case made vague and unsupported allegations "on the basis of repeatedly-rejected legal theories and no evidence."