Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 8-More Republican lawmakers urge Trump to allow Biden intelligence briefings

Most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly supported President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election results via a series of lawsuits filed in individual states, following the president's unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud. Biden has been moving ahead with the work of preparing to govern and spoke with Pope Francis as his fellow Democrats in Congress blasted Republican election "shenanigans" and urged action on the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 09:45 IST
WRAPUP 8-More Republican lawmakers urge Trump to allow Biden intelligence briefings

A growing number of Republican lawmakers called on the Trump administration to stop blocking Joe Biden from receiving intelligence briefings, in a tacit acknowledgement the Democrat will soon occupy the White House despite the president's refusal to concede. Most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly supported President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election results via a series of lawsuits filed in individual states, following the president's unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud.

Biden has been moving ahead with the work of preparing to govern and spoke with Pope Francis as his fellow Democrats in Congress blasted Republican election "shenanigans" and urged action on the coronavirus pandemic. With a few states still counting ballots, Biden has won enough battleground states to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the next president. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.2 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

Republican senators including John Cornyn, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham on Thursday urged Trump's administration to allow Biden access to presidential daily intelligence briefings. The president-elect traditionally receives such briefings from the intelligence community to learn of threats facing the United States before taking office.

"I don't see it as a high-risk proposition. I just think it's part of the transition. And, if in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running," Cornyn told reporters. He refused to say, however, that Biden had won. The top House of Representatives Republican, Kevin McCarthy, opposed the idea.

"He's not president right now. I don't know if he'll be president January 20th," McCarthy said, refusing to acknowledge Trump's defeat. TRANSITION FUNDING

The General Services Administration, a federal agency, has not yet recognized Biden as the winner, freezing funding and other resources earmarked for the transition of power. Ron Klain, whom Biden tapped on Wednesday as his future White House chief of staff, told MSNBC on Thursday receiving transition funding is important in setting a course for next year's battle against the coronavirus, especially since the U.S. government has a vaccination campaign planned for early in the year.

"The sooner we can get our transition experts into meetings with the folks who are planning a vaccination campaign, the more seamless the transition to a Biden presidency from a Trump presidency can be," Klain said. The two top Democrats in Congress - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - on Thursday decried the Trump administration's refusal to engage with Biden's transition team.

The Democratic leaders also urged Republicans to join them in passing legislation to address the pandemic and buttress the battered economy. "The Republicans should stop their shenanigans about an election that President Trump has already lost and focus their attention on the immediate issue at hand - providing relief to a country living through the COVID health and economic crisis," Schumer said.

Biden, who is set to become America's second Roman Catholic president, after John F. Kennedy in the 1960s, spoke with the pope on Thursday, thanking him for his "blessing and congratulations," his transition team said. Biden's attention is now expected to focus on his selections for key cabinet posts ahead of taking office. He was scheduled to meet in private with transition advisers on Friday, his team said, as he did on Thursday.

ELECTION MOST SECURE IN HISTORY The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the vote counts in individual states. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome, and state election officials have said they saw no evidence of serious irregularities or fraud.

Hand-count audits of random ballot samples in the battleground state of Arizona, where Biden continues to lead amid ongoing vote counting, found only minor discrepancies, according to the secretary of state's office. In a joint statement on Thursday, top government cybersecurity and election officials said the election was the "most secure in American history" and there was "no evidence" any voting system was compromised.

The statement was issued by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and came just hours after Reuters reported the agency's director has told associates he expects to be fired. Christopher Krebs has drawn Trump's ire over a CISA website, "Rumor Control," that has debunked false claims about the election.

In a sign of weakening support for Trump's claims of widespread election fraud, Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican who endorsed Trump, told CNN on Thursday "we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect." The Las Vegas Review-Journal, owned by major Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, ran an editorial noting there was no evidence of fraud and saying Trump "seeks to delay the inevitable."

Karl Rove, White House deputy chief of staff to Republican former President George W. Bush, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that "once his days in court are over, the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Australia expects "technical" issues blighting trade with China to be resolved

Australia expects that technical issues disrupting trade with China will be resolved as soon as possible, deputy foreign affairs and trade secretary Christopher Langman said on Friday.Ties with China, Australias biggest trading partner, bec...

PNG prime minister faces leadership test after allies withdraw support

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the parliamentary opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific ...

UPDATE 2-Philippines hunts for dozens missing after its deadliest typhoon this year

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Vamco, the...

Langer backs Burns to retain opening slot in first Test

Australia head coach Justin Langer has hinted that he is likely to stick with Joe Burns at the opening position with David Warner for the first Test of the four-match series against India despite young Will Pucovskis incredible form. Burns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020