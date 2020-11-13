Tanzania's re-elected leader maintains his finance minister in new govt

Tanzania's re-elected president John Magufuli has re-appointed Philip Mpango as finance minister, the president's spokesman said in a statement on Friday. Magufuli won re-election last month with a landslide 84% of the vote although the opposition rejected the result, alleging various irregularities.

In the statement Gerson Msigwa, the director of presidential communications said the president had also re-appointed Palamagamba Kabudi as minister of foreign affairs.

Also Read: World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more