2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the transition to his administration remains in political stasis as President Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat. -Trump's litigation campaign to discredit Biden's victory is very unlikely to change the outcome of the election and is mostly about politics and fundraising, according to election law experts. -Officials in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Trump's campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its results in the vote for president.

-FACTBOX-Trump lawsuits seeks to stop Pennsylvania, Michigan from certifying Biden win. -Election security officials have no evidence that ballots were deleted or lost by voting systems in this month's U.S. election, two security groups said in a statement released on Thursday by the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency.

-Top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, who worked on protecting the election from hackers but drew the ire of the Trump White House over efforts to debunk disinformation, has told associates he expects to be fired, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. -Biden faces a repair job at U.S. spy agencies after tumult under Trump.

-Two former senior U.S. intelligence officials - Michael Morell and Avril Haines - have emerged as leading contenders to serve as Director of National Intelligence or run the CIA in Biden's administration, several current and former intelligence officials said. -The Trump campaign is surveying supporters over a perceived attack by Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, as the president continues to retaliate against a network he once saw as a defender.

-Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told an all-staff meeting on Thursday that former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon had not violated enough of the company's policies to justify his suspension when he urged the beheading of two senior U.S. officials, according to a recording heard by Reuters. -Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia unleashed her first full-scale TV attack ads on Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Thursday, as the final battle for control of the U.S. Senate intensifies ahead of their January runoff. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -China congratulated Biden nearly a week after the former vice president clinched enough states for the win.

-French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the prospect of Biden rejoining the Paris climate accord, saying countries now had a chance to "make our planet great again". INVESTOR VIEW Asian shares eked out gains and U.S. stock futures turned higher after Biden was projected to win the battleground state of Arizona, cementing his win for the office.

BY THE NUMBERS FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies, undetermined states and certification deadlines. AFTER THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 13: -Monitoring progress of legal challenges by the Trump campaign alleging election fraud -Monitoring possible protests by supporters of Trump contesting the election result

-Supporters of Trump gather in Washington D.C. for a march protesting the election result (Nov. 14) Refinitiv customers see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election.