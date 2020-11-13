Bihar CLP asks Sonia Gandhi to elect new leader

The Bihar Congress legislature Party on Friday asked Interim President Sonia Gandhi to take the final decision about the election of legislature party leader after the ruckus in the meeting earlier today. Speaking to ANI, Bihar Congress President, Madan Mohan Jha said he is not aware of ruckus, but will take cognizance of the matter.

"I am not aware of ruckus, I will take cognizance of the matter. There is no big deal in two MLAs not attending the CLP meeting today, Abidur Rahman is unwell and Manohar Prasad did meet us yesterday, today he didn't come," said Jha. Congress called a meeting of all 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader, where only 17 out of the party's 19 MLAs showed up. Abidur Rahman, MLA from Araria seat, and Manohar Prasad Singh MLA from Manihari were absent from the meeting.

Earlier today, the CLP meeting witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of a new leader. Sources said that during the meeting supporters of Siddharth Singh, who won from Bikram seat, and Vijay Shankar Dubey, the former minister who won from Maharajganj resorted to sloganeering and pushing each other. They were demanding that their leader be elected to the post. The situation was resolved with the intervention of senior leaders.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present in the meeting as central observer. (ANI)