Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to leave Downing Street

Johnson is grappling with factional fighting over the future direction of the government just as he struggles to contain Europe's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, establish a rapport with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and master the delicate diplomacy of a last-minute Brexit trade agreement. Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 Brexit referendum vote and Johnson's 2019 landslide election win, had told the BBC that he wanted to be largely redundant by the end of this year, once Britain has left informal membership of the European Union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 00:06 IST
UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to leave Downing Street
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser, will stop working for Downing Street in mid-December as Johnson tries to reset his premiership after a series of failures in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Cummings, expected to stay until around Christmas, was pictured by a Reuters photographer clutching a box as he left Johnson's office in No. 10 Downing Street on Friday evening. The BBC, Sky News and other media outlets reported that Cummings had left his role for good, abruptly reducing the sway of Brexit hardliners in Johnson's government.

But No. 10 said Cummings would continue to work for Johnson until mid-December, although it was unclear in what capacity and whether he would return to the building. Johnson is grappling with factional fighting over the future direction of the government just as he struggles to contain Europe's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, establish a rapport with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and master the delicate diplomacy of a last-minute Brexit trade agreement.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 Brexit referendum vote and Johnson's 2019 landslide election win, had told the BBC that he wanted to be largely redundant by the end of this year, once Britain has left informal membership of the European Union. Critics said that while the upheaval in Downing Street was unwelcome at a time of national crisis, the announcement marked the end of Cummings' policy clout.

"I think that Dom now, so far as Westminster is concerned, is a busted flush," said one Conservative lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity. Johnson is under pressure from Conservative parliamentarians to recast his administration and get a grip of the pandemic which is decimating the economy.

JOHNSON'S 'BRAIN' The exit of Johnson's influential right-hand man marks one of the most significant changes to the prime minister's inner circle so far: Cummings was cast by some as Johnson's "brain".

A committed Brexiteer, he was seen by European diplomats as a hardline influence on Johnson over Brexit and the proponent of Madman Theory - a reference to former U.S. president Richard Nixon's attempt to contain the Soviet Union during the Cold War by convincing Moscow that he was irrational. Cummings, 48, educated at Oxford and married to the daughter of a baronet, scorned the British political establishment and hurled barbs at reporters and cabinet ministers alike.

He was cast in the Spitting Image satirical puppet show as an alien who repeatedly threatened Johnson with resignation. With Johnson pondering decisions on future relations with the EU and the COVID-stricken economy that could impact British prosperity for a generation, the 56-year-old leader appeared trapped between rival factions.

The battle spilled into the open with the resignation of his director of communications, Lee Cain, a close Cummings ally who had been tipped as a new chief of staff. The Westminster political bubble was awash with speculation that Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds aligned with Johnson's new press secretary Allegra Stratton to oust Cain - to the displeasure of Cummings, who then threatened to resign.

Cain will also keep working for Johnson until mid-December. 'TAKE BACK CONTROL'

Cummings's strategy was instrumental in driving Vote Leave to victory in the 2016 Brexit referendum. He is credited with coining the campaign's central slogan: "Take back control". Cummings believes the elites of the West - and the United Kingdom in particular - are out of touch with voters and have repeatedly neglected the interests of their people while bailing out big business.

In 2019, he told Reuters to stop asking about Brexit: "You guys should get outside London and go to talk to people who are not rich Remainers." His disregard for accepted norms was shown when he said he had done nothing wrong by driving 250 miles from London to obtain childcare at a time when Britons were in lockdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Cummings is seen by allies and enemies as a ruthless strategist who cares little for the conventions of traditional British politics. Known as Dom to his friends - who regard him as a visionary - he was described by former Prime Minister David Cameron as a "career psychopath". Asked once if he was the Thomas Cromwell of British politics - a reference to King Henry VIII's most feared adviser - Cummings chuckled.

He scorns the accepted Westminster dress code of a suit and tie, wearing jeans and T-shirts in Downing Street. Cummings helped Johnson navigate the tortuous follow-through from the 2016 Brexit referendum amid a hung parliament that failed repeatedly to ratify the terms of withdrawal from the EU, and steer his quest for the prime ministership.

That set the scene for Johnson's victory in the 2019 election with the biggest majority his party has achieved since Margaret Thatcher's in 1987.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

A Georgia judge denied bond Friday for the father and son charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud ArberySuperior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said hes concerned that Gregory McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, took ...

Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.

Democrats won the popular vote in this years presidential election yet again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached that milestone. And, for some Democrats, thats worrisome.President-elect Joe...

Michigan state court rejects request to block Detroit election certification results

A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to block the certification of votes and appoint an independent auditor in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, Tr...

With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232 -Edison Research

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, Edison Research projected on Friday as it called the final two states in the U.S. presidential race.Edison Research said Biden had w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020