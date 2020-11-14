Samajwadi Party attacks BJP over 'injustice and crime' in UP

Samajwadi Party attacks BJP over 'injustice and crime' in UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 13:22 IST
The Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that every section of the society is a victim of injustice and crime under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh
In a Hindi tweet, the SP wished Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and said: "it was in the SP regime that Lok Bhavan was constructed and policies were formulated for the development of farmers, youth and women." "In the BJP government's rule, every section of the society has been a victim of injustice and crime patronised by those in power. You yourself have not been able to make roads pot-hole free," it tweeted.
