Mehbooba Mufti asks India, Pak to rise above political compulsions, initiate dialogue
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue, saying it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 14:51 IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue, saying it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). Mufti's remarks came after the two countries traded heavy fire on the LoC following ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Friday. The firing resulted in loss of lives on the both sides.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said restoring the ceasefire that was agreed upon and implemented by former prime minister A B Vajpayee and ex-Pakistan president General Pervez Musharaf is a good place to start. "Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC. If only Indian and Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon and implemented by Vajpayee ji and Musharaf sahab is a good place to start," she said in a tweet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mufti
- Indian
- A B Vajpayee
- Vajpayee ji
- Pakistani
- Pervez Musharaf
- Mehbooba Mufti
ALSO READ
Two prominent Indian-Americans among Joe Biden’s core advisers
Madagascar PM, ministers meets Indian envoy; reviews bilateral relations
Madagascar PM, ministers meet Indian envoy; review bilateral relations
Indian EdTech Startup Bada Business Scripts Lockdown History - Clocks 5 World Records Within 6 Months
Indian Entrepreneur Mr.Puneet Bery taking company to Global Outreach and proud to contrubute in #makeinindia campaign