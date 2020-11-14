Tributes paid to Nehru in TN

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI): Former Prime MinisterJawaharlal Nehru was remembered in Tamil Nadu on his birthanniversary on Saturday

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and his cabinetcolleagues -- P Benjamin and K Pandiarajan -- paid floraltributes to a portrait of the late leader near his statue atKathipara junction here

TNCC president KS Alagiri took to Twitter to paytributes to the "architect of modern India." Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains thecountry's longest serving Prime Minister.PTI SANVG NVG