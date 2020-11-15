Top Biden aide says U.S. government must approve transition this week
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff on Sunday said the federal government needs to sign off on transition team efforts this week so that Biden's team can receive national security briefings and address COVID-19.
"What we really want to see this week ... is the General Services Administration issue that ascertainment," Ron Klain said on NBC News' "Meet the Press." Trump's tweet acknowledging Biden's win - before later saying he did not concede - had no bearing on the actuality of the election, Klain added.
"Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that," he told NBC.
