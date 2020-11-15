Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday. They said Patel's condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation.

Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, wished a speedy recovery to the AICC treasurer. Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he contracted coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment." "His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," he said. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "I wish Ahmed Patel ji a speedy and complete recovery at the earliest. The party needs his able guidance every step of the way." Describing Patel as "an extraordinary figure in Indian politics", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the veteran leader battles for his health. "I have long been an admirer of his exceptional qualities & wish him a speedy & complete recovery. He has pulled off many great victories; praying that this will be one more!" Tharoor said.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said he was deeply concerned and praying for the good health of his "friend and comrade" Ahmed Patel. A host of Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari and Sachin Pilot, wished a speedy recovery to Patel. Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.