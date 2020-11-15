Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the country's political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 15-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 23:48 IST
Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the country's political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Merino had been in office for less than a week, after Peru's Congress voted last Monday to remove Martin Vizcarra as president over bribery allegations, which he denies. Neither Merino nor Luis Valdez, head of the Congress, said who would now be named as president.

In a televised speech at midday, Merino, the former head of Congress who had led the push to impeach Vizcarra, asked his Cabinet to remain in place to assist in the transition. He said his resignation was "irrevocable" and called for "peace and unity." Peruvians poured onto the streets to celebrate Merino's resignation, waving flags, chanting and banging pots. But the announcement nonetheless plunges Peru deeper into uncertainty and legal disarray as lawmakers wrestle with who will take his place.

Thousands in Peru had staged some of the country's largest protests in decades - mostly peaceful but increasingly marred by clashes - since Congress voted to remove Vizcarra as president. Just minutes before Merino announced he would step down, Congress president Luis Valdez said all of the country's political parties had agreed he should resign. If he declined, Valdez said, lawmakers would launch impeachment proceedings.

The latest political shakeup comes as Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, battles the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be its worst economic contraction in a century. A tense week collapsed into chaos late on Saturday, after mostly peaceful demonstrations grew more intense by nightfall. Two young protesters were killed in clashes, the public ombudsman said. Peru's state medical program, EsSalud, confirmed in a statement that two young men had died from gunshot wounds.

Peru's National Human Rights coordinator said 102 people were injured and at least 41 were missing. The Health Ministry said separately that 63 people were hospitalized after suffering injuries or inhaling tear gas. At least nine had gunshot wounds, officials said. After the violence, all of Merino's Cabinet ministers, who had been sworn in on Thursday, offered their resignations. Calls on Sunday grew for the departure of Merino, who took over last Tuesday.

The national assembly of Peru's regional governments also released a statement demanding Merino's resignation, saying he was "politically responsible for the acts of violence." Vizcarra blamed repression by Merino's "illegal and illegitimate government" for the deaths of the two protesters overnight.

"The country will not allow the deaths of these brave young men to go unpunished," Vizcarra wrote on Twitter. FIREWORKS AND TEAR GAS

On Saturday hundreds of mostly young protesters unveiled a massive Peruvian flag and sang the national anthem in Lima's central Plaza San Martín. But the sprawling coastal city soon echoed with sirens, shouts and chants of protesters' demanding Merino's removal as rallies and police response grew increasingly violent.

Peru's Ombudsman warned on Twitter late Saturday that security forces had begun "misusing force and throwing tear gas without justification" against young protesters who had gathered in the city's center. The agency has demanded an investigation. "The march is not for Vizcarra to return, it is strictly against Merino. We are tired of corruption, of the usual politicians who divide and impose their personal interests," said César Anchante, a University of Lima graduate who marched in a rally Saturday.

Merino's prime minister earlier on Saturday told reporters that Vizcarra's removal on corruption charges by the opposition-dominated Congress had been legal. Flores-Aráoz said Merino had no intention of caving to demands from protesters that he resign. "This was a constitutional change," Flores-Aráoz said. "We ask people for understanding. We don't want to descend into chaos and anarchy."

Merino had urged calm and promised to hold presidential elections already scheduled for April. Vizcarra, a politically unaffiliated centrist who is popular with Peruvians, oversaw an anti-graft campaign that led to frequent clashes with Congress in a country that has a history of political upheaval and corruption.

The former president has yet to be found guilty of the corruption charges brought against him during the impeachment hearing prior to his ouster.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mane scores as Senegal qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday.Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-...

Odisha to set up startup hub by March next year

The Odisha government has decided to set up a startup hub with common facilities by March next year to create employment opportunities for youth in the state, an official said on Sunday. The government has also given its in-principle approv...

FACTBOX-Peru's presidential lineup: graft probes, suicide and impeachment

Peru, the worlds No.2 copper producer and for years one of Latin Americas fastest growing economies, has seen a litany of presidents ousted from office or imprisoned on allegations of corruption over the past three decades.Last week, centri...

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

Perus interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the countrys political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Merino had b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020