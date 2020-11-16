Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

AFTER THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 16: - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to speak about their economic recovery plans in Wilmington, Delaware.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:31 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will focus on reviving a pandemic-battered U.S. economy as he prepares to take office, as outgoing President Donald Trump promised more lawsuits of the type that so far have failed to alter his election defeat. - Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential election, but then backtracked and reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged. - Trump asserted on Twitter on Sunday he would soon file "big cases" challenging the 2020 election results in which Joe Biden defeated him, although his campaign has lost numerous court battles over the results.

- Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit seeking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its results in the presidential election, narrowing the case to a small number of ballots. - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts this week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki said on Friday, amid concerns that being out of the loop due to delays in the transition could be a national security risk. - With his long-shot efforts to hang on for a second term dwindling, Trump is discussing several media ventures and appearances that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, his advisers say. - Tens of thousands of Trump's supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday, echoing his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and cheering as his motorcade drove past. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE - Europe still needs its own independent and sovereign defence strategy, even if it is dealing with a potentially friendlier new U.S. government, French President Emmanuel Macron told the "Revue Grand Continent" publication.

- Taiwan hopes to continue its close cooperation with the United States, the island's de facto U.S. ambassador told Antony Blinken, a longtime confidant of President-elect Joe Biden, as Taiwan works to build ties with the new administration. - The change in the U.S. administration is expected eventually to bring a slower, steadier troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials and analysts said, but the disputed presidential election has heightened uncertainty and could deepen delays in peace talks.

INVESTOR VIEW - Global stocks eyed a fresh record high on Monday as signs of economic recovery in Asia, recent strong corporate earnings and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor sentiment. BY THE NUMBERS - FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies and certification deadlines.

- With final races called, Edison Research says Biden has finished with 306 Electoral College cotes and Trump with 232. AFTER THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 16:

- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to speak about their economic recovery plans in Wilmington, Delaware. (1:45 p.m. EST/1845 GMT) Refinitiv customers see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Not sure it's going to be a deciding factor': Pat Cummins on Kohli's absence

Australian spearhead Pat Cummins believes Indian skipper Virat Kohlis after the first Test will not have any big difference to the result of the four-match Test series. India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in thre...

Merkel, German states consider tougher pre-Christmas COVID curbs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders are expected on Monday to impose new measures, including compulsory mask-wearing at schools and drastic restrictions on household gatherings, to tame a second coronavirus wave before Christm...

Malaysia's Top Glove workers under stricter lockdown as COVID-19 cases climb - govt

The Malaysian government tightened movement curbs in an area Top Glove Corp Bhd worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings on workers and residents, as infections rise, the security ministry said on Monday. Th...

DMK's top panel to meet on Nov 23

The DMKs high level committee would meet here on November 23 to deliberate on organisational growth, the party said on Monday. The meeting of the partys high level executive panel would be chaired by president M K Stalin at the DMK headquar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020