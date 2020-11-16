Left Menu
NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress

In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare. "Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar," he said

Kumar was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades at a ceremony in Patna which was attended by senior leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

