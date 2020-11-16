NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress
In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare. "Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar," he said
Kumar was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades at a ceremony in Patna which was attended by senior leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar Ji
- Amit Shah
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- Narendra Modi
- Jagat
ALSO READ
Recently our neighbour accepted complicity in Pulwama attack; it exposed those who doubted valour of sons of Bihar: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
NDA govt ensured kitchen fires kept burning in homes of poor during corona pandemic: PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar rally.
Voting in the 1st phase has indicated huge gains for NDA; this has left opponents frustrated: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
Political pundits proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw large voter turnout despite COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi at Chapra rally.
Modi talks of Pak's Pulwama confession, attacks "double yuvraj" in Bihar rallies