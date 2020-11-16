Left Menu
KIIFB row: Kerala minister slams Cong,BJP

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Satheeshan moved a breach of privilege notice against the minister for making public the details of the draft CAG report before it was tabled in the assembly. Isaac hit out at Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who is also the lawyer of a Swadeshi Jagran Manch leader, for moving a petition in the High Court against the KIIFB.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:56 IST
Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Monday lashed out at the Congress and the BJP over the KIIFB row and said it was a "joint agenda" to destroy the investment body and hamper Kerala's growth, even as Congress legislator V D Satheeshan moved a breach of privilege notice against the minister. The ruling Left and the Opposition parties have been locked in a war of words over the last two days on the CAG's draft report on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which allegedly said it was raising loans "unconstitutionally".

"It was the RSS leader Ram Madhav, who gave the green signal to Swadeshi Jagran Manch leader to move against KIIFB in the High Court. Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan has taken the case to derail the development of Kerala through KIIFB," Isaac said in a Facebook post.

Isaac said the move was a political plot undermining the constitutional authority of the states. "It's astounding how someone has gone public with such logic-defying accusations.With each passing day, the BJP-Congress joint agenda to destroy KIIFB and hamper Kerala's growth becomes clearer.

LDF will undertake the political task to unmask this nexus," Minister said. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Satheeshan moved a breach of privilege notice against the minister for making public the details of the draft CAG report before it was tabled in the assembly.

Isaac hit out at Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who is also the lawyer of a Swadeshi Jagran Manch leader, for moving a petition in the High Court against the KIIFB. "I would like to ask the Congress leader, the counsel of the petitioner, his political stand.

It sounds good to hear that his profession as an advocate and his politics will not mix but I would like to know whether he will take the vakalath seeking to nullify the election of Rahul Gandhi? Will he take up the case for RSS if they approach him in the matter related to the Gandhi assassination comments of Rahul Gandhi," Minister asked. He also challenged the lawyer, who claimed huge corruption was involved in KIIFB and that he was not planning to reveal the details due to professional ethics, saying the Left government does not needanyone's favour.

"Why is the KPCC secretary hiding the details of corruption?" the minister asked. Isaac said the question before law was whether KIIFB is a statutory body or a corporate body.

"It's explained in the KIIF Act section 4 (2) that the board shall be a body corporate.KIIFB was formed based on an Act passed by the Kerala Assembly as a body corporate. NHAI, Coal India and others are also such legally formed corporates," the minister said.

The ruling Left also hit out at the Congress and the BJP and claimed the KIIFB controversy was a concertedplan to hamper the developmental prospects of Kerala. "The various central agencies, including the ED, the CBI, the NIA, the Customs and finally the CAG are also trying to destroy the developmental projects of the state.

Instead of probing the gold smuggling matter, the agencies are hindering the projects of Kerala," the CPI(M) State Secretariat said in a statement. The CPI(M) alleged it was the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, led by the BJP and the RSS, that claims that the loans taken by KIIFB from abroad "is unconstitutional and they are aided by theKerala Pradesh Congress Committee." The party also claimed the opposition was spreading fake news that the state government had denied permission to the CAG to audit the KIIFB.

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

