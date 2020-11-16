Left Menu
TDP names for union minister Panabaka Lakshmi as candidate for Tirupati LS bypoll

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday named former union minister of state Panabaka Lakshmi as its candidate for the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling party is expected to field the kin of the late MP and a formal announcement is expected in a few days. The BJP is also jumping into the fray, seeking to reclaim Tirupati which it once represented in Parliament.

TDP names for union minister Panabaka Lakshmi as candidate for Tirupati LS bypoll

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday named former union minister of state Panabaka Lakshmi as its candidate for the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu announced his choice during a videoconference with party leaders of the constituency.

He appealed to them to work for the victory of Lakshmi, who joined the TDP from Congress last year. The by-poll has been necessitated in Tirupati due to the death of sitting YSR Congress MP B Durga Prasad, in September, of COVID-19.

Though the schedule for the poll has not been announced yet, the TDP named its candidate. The ruling party is expected to field the kin of the late MP and a formal announcement is expected in a few days.

The BJP is also jumping into the fray, seeking to reclaim Tirupati which it once represented in Parliament. The Jana Sena of actor Pawan Kalyan will support the BJP.

